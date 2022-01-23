Connectez-vous
Locales 2022 : À Saint-Louis, la faible affluence de vote en chiffres ...

Dimanche 23 Janvier 2022

La ville tricentenaire n’a pas encore retrouvé son ardeur habituelle en temps de vote. En début d’après-midi, les tendances recueillies auprès de certains bureaux, montrent une participation faible à moyenne


A Bango de 8 h à 13 h
B1 207/ 588
B 2 249/ 585
B3 321/588
B4 263/ 590
B5 205/ 574
B6 179/ 572
B7 184/ 319

A 14h au centre de Pikine Takk:
Bureau 1: 139 votants
Bureau 2: 120 votants
Bureau 3: 122 votants
Bureau 4: 127 votants
Bureau 5: 21 votants

Centre de Soukeyna Konaré ( Balacoss)
Bureau 1: 588 inscrits, VOTANTS  DE 8H à 14h47 : 195 votants  
Bureau 2: 588 inscrits :588,VOTANTS  DE 8H À 14H45 : 174 votants ;
Bureau 3: 582 inscrits,VOTANTS DE 8H À  14H 47 votants  194     
Bureau 4: inscrits 588 VOTANTS  DE 8H À 14H47 votants 209       
Bureau 5: inscrits 582 VOTANTS  DE 8H À 14H47 votants  204      
Bureau 6: inscrits 476 de 8H À  14H47 votants  109
Bureau 7: inscrits 476 votants DE 8H À 14H47 votants  130

 

