Locales 2022 : À Saint-Louis, la faible affluence de vote en chiffres ...

A Bango de 8 h à 13 h
B1 207/ 588
B 2 249/ 585
B3 321/588
B4 263/ 590
B5 205/ 574
B6 179/ 572
B7 184/ 319
A 14h au centre de Pikine Takk:
Bureau 1: 139 votants
Bureau 2: 120 votants
Bureau 3: 122 votants
Bureau 4: 127 votants
Bureau 5: 21 votants
Centre de Soukeyna Konaré ( Balacoss)
Bureau 1: 588 inscrits, VOTANTS DE 8H à 14h47 : 195 votants
Bureau 2: 588 inscrits :588,VOTANTS DE 8H À 14H45 : 174 votants ;
Bureau 3: 582 inscrits,VOTANTS DE 8H À 14H 47 votants 194
Bureau 4: inscrits 588 VOTANTS DE 8H À 14H47 votants 209
Bureau 5: inscrits 582 VOTANTS DE 8H À 14H47 votants 204
Bureau 6: inscrits 476 de 8H À 14H47 votants 109
Bureau 7: inscrits 476 votants DE 8H À 14H47 votants 130
