KOSMOS annonce la découverte d'un nouveau réservoir de gaz naturel entre le Sénégal et la Mauritanie



Le nouveau réservoir qui est logé dans le puits GTA-1, a été foré jusqu'à 4 884 m, dans une profondeur d'eau de 2 500 mètres. Les travaux ont été exécutés par la plateforme Ensco DS-12, engagée par BP. Le réservoir porteur du gaz est long d'environ 30 m et possède de bonnes qualités pétro-physiques, indique le rapport d'après-forage.



Cette découverte qui s'inscrit dans un nouveau programme de développement du site, conduira au forage du puits d'évaluation Yakaar-2 au Sénégal, dans deux semaines et du puits d'exploration Orca-1 en Mauritanie vers la fin du troisième trimestre.



Pour Andrew Inglis, PDG de Kosmos, cette découverte laisse entrevoir la possibilité de produire plus de gaz naturel liquéfié sur place. Il évoque une production possible de 10 millions de tonnes de GNL par an si les résultats sur les autres prospects sont positifs.



Le projet de GNL Grand Tortue Ahmeyim devrait livrer son premier gaz au cours du premier semestre de 2022.



EN ANGLAIS



Greater Tortue Ahmeyim-1 Well Expands Natural Gas Resource Potential Offshore Mauritania and Senegal



Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) (LSE: KOS) announced today that the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim-1 well (GTA-1), drilled on the eastern anticline within the unit development area of Greater Tortue, has encountered approximately 30 meters of net gas pay in high-quality Albian reservoir. The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project is on track to deliver first gas in the first half of 2022, and the well (which has been designed as a future producer) will be used to further optimize the development drilling plans for the BP-operated project.



Commenting on the results of the GTA-1 well, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew G. Inglis said: “The GTA-1 well confirms our expectation that the gas resource at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim will continue to grow over time and could lead to further expansion of this world-scale 10 MTPA LNG project. In addition, Kosmos’ process to sell down its interest to 10 percent has received considerable interest from the industry, with initial bids expected over the summer, and transaction conclusion anticipated by year end.”



Located offshore Senegal the GTA-1 well was drilled in approximately 2,500 meters of water, approximately 10 kilometers inboard of the Guembeul-1A and Tortue-1 wells, to a total depth of 4,884 meters.



The Ensco DS-12 rig, working on behalf of the operator BP, will now drill the Yakaar-2 appraisal well in Senegal, which is expected to spud in the coming weeks, before drilling the Orca-1 exploration well in Mauritania, which is expected to spud late in the third quarter.



Partners in the cross-border Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, located offshore Mauritania and Senegal, include SMPHM, Petrosen, BP, and Kosmos.



