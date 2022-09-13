14e législature : Voici la composition du bureau de l'assemblée nationale

VICE-PRESIDENTS
Premier Vice-Président : M. Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr
Deuxième Vice-Président : Mme Aissatou Sow Diawara
Troisième Vice-Président : Docteur Malick Diop
Quatrième Vice-Président : Mme Yetta Sow
Cinquième Vice-Président : M. Mamadou Barra Gaye
Sixième Vice-Président : Mme Mame Fatou Gueye
Septième Vice-Président : M. Mamadou Lamine Diallo
Huitième Vice-Président : Mme Gnyma Goudiaby
SECRETAIRES ELUS
Premier : Mme Ndeye Lucie Cissé
Deuxième : M. Karim Sène
Troisième : Mme Astou Ndiaye
Quatrième : M. Babacar Mbaye
Cinquième : Mme Awa Diéne
Sixième : M. Abdoulaye Diop
QUESTEURS
Premier questeur : M. Daouda Dia
Deuxième questeur : Mme Aicha Toure
PRESIDENTS DE GROUPE PARLEMENTAIRE
Groupe Benno Bokk Yakaar: M. Omar Youm
Groupe Yewwi Askan wi : M. Birame Souleye Diop
Groupe Wallu : M. Mamadou Lamine Thiam
