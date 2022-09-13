Connectez-vous
Saint-Louis du Sénégal
NDARINFO.COM NDARINFO.COM
NDARINFO.COM
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Version imprimable
Augmenter la taille du texte
Diminuer la taille du texte

14e législature : Voici la composition du bureau de l'assemblée nationale

Mardi 13 Septembre 2022

La bureau de l'Assemblée nationale du Senegal a été installé ce mardi à l'issue d'un vote houleux. Voici les membres de la nouvelle configuration.


14e législature : Voici la composition du bureau de l'assemblée nationale
VICE-PRESIDENTS
Premier Vice-Président : M. Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr                          
Deuxième Vice-Président : Mme Aissatou Sow Diawara    
Troisième Vice-Président : Docteur Malick Diop            
Quatrième Vice-Président : Mme Yetta Sow
Cinquième Vice-Président : M. Mamadou Barra Gaye     
Sixième Vice-Président : Mme Mame Fatou Gueye           
Septième Vice-Président : M. Mamadou Lamine Diallo                                   
Huitième Vice-Président : Mme Gnyma Goudiaby              
  
SECRETAIRES ELUS
Premier : Mme Ndeye Lucie Cissé                                       
Deuxième : M. Karim Sène                                      
Troisième : Mme Astou Ndiaye                                  
Quatrième : M. Babacar Mbaye                           
Cinquième : Mme Awa Diéne      
Sixième : M. Abdoulaye Diop                         

QUESTEURS
Premier questeur : M. Daouda Dia              
Deuxième questeur : Mme Aicha Toure

PRESIDENTS DE GROUPE PARLEMENTAIRE
Groupe Benno Bokk Yakaar: M. Omar Youm   
Groupe Yewwi Askan wi : M. Birame Souleye Diop 
Groupe Wallu : M. Mamadou Lamine Thiam

 

©2011 - 2021 Ndarinfo.com et Saintlouisinfos.com
NDARINFO n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes
E-Mail : info@ndarinfo.com / Téléphone : +221 76 921 22 20